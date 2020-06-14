Cost of cover hiked as more jobs lost
14 June 2020 - 00:03
Cash-strapped consumers, many of whom are struggling to pay their debts, will have to shell out more for credit life insurance due to a spike in retrenchment claims.
Capitec, SA's biggest unsecured lender, has notified customers that it is increasing the cost of insurance that covers its customers' debts in the event of death, disability and retrenchment...
