Massmart plans big online expansion
14 June 2020 - 00:05
Walmart-owned Massmart plans to invest heavily in its online sales platform, saying that in the months since lockdown started it had experienced a 100% increase in e-commerce sales growth compared to the same period last year.
In an exclusive interview with Business Times, Mitchell Slape, the American brought in by Walmart to turn around the fortunes of Massmart, said: “Our e-commerce business, and this is true in our various formats whether you think of Builders Warehouse or Makro or Game, is up significantly. We are running, even as we went into May, triple-digit increases over the prior year in terms of sales growth...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.