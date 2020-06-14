Massmart plans big online expansion

Walmart-owned Massmart plans to invest heavily in its online sales platform, saying that in the months since lockdown started it had experienced a 100% increase in e-commerce sales growth compared to the same period last year.



In an exclusive interview with Business Times, Mitchell Slape, the American brought in by Walmart to turn around the fortunes of Massmart, said: “Our e-commerce business, and this is true in our various formats whether you think of Builders Warehouse or Makro or Game, is up significantly. We are running, even as we went into May, triple-digit increases over the prior year in terms of sales growth...