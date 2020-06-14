Put Kalagadi into rehab, insists IDC
14 June 2020 - 00:05
The Industrial Development Corp (IDC) says business rescue is the only way the heavily indebted but potentially world-class Kalagadi Manganese mine — which it has been funding since 2006 — can be saved from bankruptcy.
Every other option has been tried and failed, it says...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.