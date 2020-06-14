Taking off in bid to beat ‘airline apocalypse’
14 June 2020 - 00:06
Although level 3 lockdown regulations allow business flights, airlines say this market is too small to sustain operations and leisure travel restrictions need to be relaxed to prevent cash burn in what has been described as an “airline apocalypse”.
CemAir and Airlink, which have restarted operations, say that although initial flights had reasonable numbers of passengers due to a surge in demand from those stuck in various parts of the country under the earlier lockdown levels, sales could drop off as other airlines take to the skies again from tomorrow...
