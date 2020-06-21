Altron has a way to go but is meeting the goals of its five-year strategy
21 June 2020 - 00:01
Altron is taking some tough decisions to make sure that it can survive Covid-19, including cutting executive bonuses and shareholders dividends.
Three years ago when Mteto Nyati took the helm at the JSE-listed technology company as CEO, the former CEO of MTN SA implemented an ambitious turnaround strategy to transform the business into a technology company...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.