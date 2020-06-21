Amazon move boosts SA as global call-centre destination
21 June 2020 - 00:01
Amazon's announcement this week that it plans to hire 3,000 people in its South African customer service division provided a powerful boost for the country's credentials in an industry known as business process outsourcing (BPO).
The highly competitive global market for contact centre services allows major corporations to respond to customers around the clock by having shifts working across all time zones...
