ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Now, experience the next big thing

We all assume that the biggest business shifts occurring now are about digital platforms and remote working. However, another fundamental shift underpins these changes. And it’s not hidden; most enterprises are encountering it.



It is the dramatic shift in customer expectations as the consumer navigates the new abnormal. This, in turn, has brought the concept of customer experience into sharp focus. Long the domain of marketing strategy, it has now become critical to customer retention, revenue growth and business sustainability. However, appreciation of its importance has been growing rapidly in recent years. ..