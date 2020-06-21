Crunch time for Mboweni

Markets will be watching closely to see how far the economy is expected to fall and how high the deficit and public debt projections will climb when finance minister Tito Mboweni tables his "emergency" budget on Wednesday.



The Treasury team will have had to revise the figures sharply for the worse just four months after February's budget - as well as find the money to pay for the Covid-19 relief that government has promised - at a time when tax revenue could fall up to R300bn short of February's projections and the government is spending more and more to service its ever-increasing debt burden...