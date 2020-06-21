How to... Make telecommuting work for you

The Covid-19 pandemic has meant that thousands of South Africans work from home, where they are as productive — or possibly even more productive — than they were before.



Renée Caprari from LexisNexis SA says that many “studies support the notion that telecommuting workers are more productive and have higher morale and less absenteeism. It also shows that organisations that allow telecommuting have less employee turnover”...