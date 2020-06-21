One key to lockdown debt
21 June 2020 - 00:00
With the prime lending rate at a record low, now might be the ideal time to consolidate multiple credit agreements that attract high interest rates into a single consolidation loan.
Debt consolidation can simplify your finances and reduce your overall cost of credit if you can get a better interest rate and save on multiple monthly service fees and credit insurance premiums...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.