TFG set to draw a line on rentals
21 June 2020 - 00:02
TFG, one of SA's biggest retailers, says it will close stores in malls with low footfall if it can't achieve fair rental deals with landlords when leases come up for renewal.
The owner of the Foschini, Markham, Totalsports, American Swiss and @home brands says this applies to stores at shopping centres where there has been a dramatic drop in foot traffic and revenue due to the Covid-19 pandemic...
