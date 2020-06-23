Unemployment rate rose to 30% before Covid-19 crisis hit

SA’s unemployment rate rose to 30.1% in the first three months of 2020, reaching its highest level on record, even before the advent of the Covid-19 crisis.

The rise in joblessness is up from the 29.1% seen in the fourth quarter of 2019, Stats SA said in the latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) on Tuesday.

Using the expanded definition of unemployed, which includes discouraged work seekers or people who have given up looking for a job, unemployment has risen to 39.7% in the first quarter, BusinessLIVE reports.

According to Stats SA, most industries experienced job losses in the first quarter, with the finance sector shedding the most jobs, followed by community and social services, agriculture and transport.

The increase in joblessness came in the months largely before lockdown measures came into effect on March 27, all but halting economic activity.