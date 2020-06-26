Court to hear BAT SA tobacco ban challenge on Tuesday

The high court in Cape Town will hear British American Tobacco SA's (BAT) application to have the ban on the sale of tobacco products set aside next week.

The application is expected to be heard on June 30, reports BusinessLIVE.

The ban has been in place since late March when the country entered into a strict lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Despite attempts by tobacco companies and manufacturers to lobby for the legal sale of the products, the government has refused to budge on lifting the ban.

For now, level 3 regulations only allow for local production and sales for the export market.

The ban has led to a loss of tax revenue and has boosted illicit cigarette sales. Sars, which is expecting a huge revenue shortfall for 2020/2021, had expected to collect R14.5bn on excise taxes for tobacco over the 12 months.