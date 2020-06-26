Business

Eskom generation units repaired

26 June 2020 - 08:17 By TimesLIVE
Eskom teams have repaired units that had broken down at Kendal, Lethabo, Tutuka and Majuba power stations.
Eskom teams have repaired units that had broken down at Kendal, Lethabo, Tutuka and Majuba power stations.
Image: Reuters

Eskom says its teams have successfully recovered four generation units that had broken down over the past few days, which will result in a much improved generation system over the next few days.

“Our teams worked around the clock to return to service the units that had broken down at Kendal, Lethabo, Tutuka and Majuba power stations,” the utility said on Thursday evening.

A generation unit at Duvha was also expected to return to service last night.

“These extraordinary efforts of our teams, in the challenging working environment brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, added more than 3,000MW to the generation system,” Eskom said.

The utility also thanked South Africans for using electricity sparingly over the past two days.

“While the system is in a much better shape to meet demand over the next few days, we urge the public to continue managing consumption responsibly by switching off non-essential appliances to maintain the integrity of the system.”

RELATED ARTICLES:

Court tells Eastern Cape council to start paying its R127m Eskom debt

Attempts to cut off electricity are being thwarted in court as ratepayers' associations continue to take on municipalities and Eskom.
News
3 hours ago

Use electricity sparingly pleads Eskom as 'unplanned breakdowns' hit three power stations

Power utility Eskom on Tuesday pleaded with South Africans to reduce electricity usage as three stations were hit by "unplanned breakdowns".
News
2 days ago

Scopa hears how Eskom is hunting down looted billions

Eskom has told parliament that it expects to get only R1,26bn from the claim it submitted against the business rescue practitioners of Tegeta for ...
Politics
1 week ago

Most read

  1. JOB AD | Saqa CEO Business
  2. HILARY JOFFE: How Comair fell from the sky is a case study of note Business
  3. The secret of Sasol's stock surge Business
  4. Unemployment rate rose to 30% before Covid-19 crisis hit Business
  5. Changing face of ownership at big banks Business

Latest Videos

Juju talks VBS, states there has been no internal EFF report
First 8 South Africans receive 'historic' Covid-19 trial vaccine