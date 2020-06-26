'No proof that tobacco ban reduces risk of Covid-19 transmission': BAT SA

Co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana-Dlamini Zuma has failed to prove that the ban on the sale of tobacco products was legally necessary.

She also failed to prove that the ban reduces the risk of transmission of Covid-19 or the progression of the disease.

These arguments were presented in an answering affidavit by British American Tobacco SA and several organisations on Thursday in their case launched in the Western Cape High Court to challenge Dlamini-Zuma's regulation banning the sale of cigarettes and tobacco products.

The affidavit by BAT SA CEO Andre Joubert said Dlamini-Zuma's case was built on the argument that the sale of tobacco and vaping products served to “protect human life and health and to reduce the potential strain on the health-care system”.