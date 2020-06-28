How to ... Work well as a scattered team

The lockdown has forced many of us to use online platforms out of necessity, but the change can also mean work is not done as well or certain tasks are forgotten.



“You can get your weekly reports delivered as usual, but it’s easy to forget about all the informal little confirmation checks that happen in an office​. Managing a winning distributed team isn’t just about giving each employee a laptop and a fast internet connection — it’s also about the processes you use,” says Jan Davel, the CEO of PayProp...