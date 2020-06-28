Jobs lost now might never be restored
28 June 2020 - 00:26
The economic devastation inflicted by the lockdown has already forced several companies to shed jobs as they battle to survive, and more job cuts appear inevitable as the pandemic rages on.
This week, first-quarter data from Stats SA showed unemployment had soared to a 10-year high of 30.1%. The agency's "Quarterly Labour Force Survey" shows the number of unemployed increased by 344,000 to 7.1-million...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.