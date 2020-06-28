Jobs lost now might never be restored

The economic devastation inflicted by the lockdown has already forced several companies to shed jobs as they battle to survive, and more job cuts appear inevitable as the pandemic rages on.



This week, first-quarter data from Stats SA showed unemployment had soared to a 10-year high of 30.1%. The agency's "Quarterly Labour Force Survey" shows the number of unemployed increased by 344,000 to 7.1-million...