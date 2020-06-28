LAURA DU PREEZ: Who failed the bus driver who cashed in his pension?

Three months after the lockdown began, hundreds of thousands of employees have still not received the promised Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) benefits from the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF).



This led a 38-year-old bus driver to resign his job in the hopes of accessing his pension savings to feed his children and pay his rent, the Sowetan reported recently...