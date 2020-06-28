LAURA DU PREEZ: Who failed the bus driver who cashed in his pension?
28 June 2020 - 00:21
Three months after the lockdown began, hundreds of thousands of employees have still not received the promised Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) benefits from the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF).
This led a 38-year-old bus driver to resign his job in the hopes of accessing his pension savings to feed his children and pay his rent, the Sowetan reported recently...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.