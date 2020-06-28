Local vegan firm set for global growth

The new owner of vegan food company The Fry Family Food Co is planning a significant expansion of the main factory of the 30-year-old Durban group in the wake of strong global demand for plant-based alternatives.



New York- and Zurich-based LIVEKINDLY Co, which is headed by former Unilever SA CEO Kees Kruythoff, will invest R80m- R90m in expanding factory infrastructure in Durban as it aims to "dramatically" grow the Fry brand around the world...