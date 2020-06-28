My Brilliant Career: Technology and 4IR are the future of HR
28 June 2020 - 00:01
Tell me about Nissi Human Capital Solutions.
Nissi is a 100%, black female-owned human capital consulting company that has been in operation for seven years. We provide tailor-made human capital solutions to unlock people’s full potential...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.