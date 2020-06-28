Wirecard collapse: watchdog probed

The EU is investigating Germany's financial regulator over the collapse of payments company Wirecard in a rare move that heaps embarrassment on Berlin days before it is due to take over the EU's rotating presidency.



Wirecard's implosion on Thursday, owing creditors almost $4bn (about R69bn), is shaping up to be one of Germany's biggest corporate scandals, and regulator BaFin has come under fire for not spotting problems sooner...