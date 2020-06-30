Capitec launches revolving credit facility
30 June 2020 - 15:39
Capitec, SA’s largest unsecured lender, announced the launch of a revolving credit facility at interest rates from 12.4% on Tuesday.
Capitec’s offering gives customers the flexibility to make additional repayments to reduce repayment periods and save on interest. Furthermore, customers only pay a monthly admin fee for the facility when they use it...
