SAA employees, unions and creditors 'cautioned' on liquidation of airline

The department of public enterprises, SAA’s shareholder, is urging employees, labour unions and creditors to support the business rescue plan for the stricken airline, saying a “vote against the plan would result in the protracted and costly liquidation” of it.

The department said on Thursday it wanted to “caution” SAA employees, labour unions and creditors that liquidation, which would involve the winding down of the airline and its assets, would “lead to financial hardship for employees and substantial undervaluation of assets”.

“All SAA stakeholders who are in a position to either support or reject a business rescue plan for SAA should realise that business rescue provides a better outcome than liquidation and should be supported for their collective interests,” it said.

But Linden Birns, MD of Plane Talking, a consultancy for the air transport industry, said the department of public enterprises’s statement suggested there are “only two options” for creditors and other stakeholders - namely accept the business rescue plan that has been proposed or the airline gets liquidated.

“That is wrong. The participants in the creditors' meeting last week called for the meeting to be adjourned because they raised a number of issues and concerns with the deficiencies in the current plan. There was no vote on whether to adopt a business rescue plan. What they said was that they had concerns about the plan that was put forward,” said Birns.