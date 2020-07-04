Business

My Brilliant Career: Empowering confidence and promoting Africanism

04 July 2020 - 05:05 By Margaret Harris

Tell me about Haute Afrika

Haute Afrika, (haute meaning high standards, class, and elegance in French), is a contemporary African print brand I founded in 2016. My aim was to promote African sophistication and elegance by catering to the continent. The brand embodies a modern culture, celebrates Africa’s heritage and shares our stories one print at a time. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. SAA employees, unions and creditors 'cautioned' on liquidation of airline Business
  2. Yoh! Judge rips SAA business rescue team for ‘faffing around’ Business
  3. Egypt strikes gold in Eastern Desert Business
  4. How Nedbank’s digital payment solutions can benefit you Business
  5. Economy contracts for third straight quarter, deepening recession Business

Latest Videos

Naked evicted man opens SAPS case, returns to rebuilt home
Tshwane family goes car shopping with botched R5.7m UIF payout meant for 1,400 ...