Covid locking out growth
05 July 2020 - 05:08
The economy could contract more than 50% in the second quarter as a result of the lockdown and many economists still expect a full-year contraction of as much as 10%, despite first-quarter numbers that were not as bad as expected.
This comes as Business for SA (B4SA) readies to publish a comprehensive economic recovery plan, which it previewed this week with President Cyril Ramaphosa...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.