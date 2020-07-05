Business

Help! British stars say virus is killing off live music

05 July 2020 - 05:00 By AGENCY REPORTER

Some 1,500 acts including Ed Sheeran, Paul McCartney and The Rolling Stones urged the British government on Thursday to save the country's live music industry from collapsing because of the coronavirus.

Coldplay, Eric Clapton, Sam Smith, Rod Stewart, Liam Gallagher, Iron Maiden and Florence + the Machine were also signatories to an open letter warning that the shutdown threatened thousands of jobs. They cited new research showing that live music added £4.5bn (about R95bn) to the British economy and supported 210,000 jobs across the country last year...

