Indian video-share apps cash in on TikTok ban

Indian tech and entertainment firms are looking to capitalise on sudden opportunities arising from a government ban on Chinese-owned apps, including the wildly popular TikTok, with one rival video app saying it had added 22-million users in 48 hours.



India this week outlawed 59 Chinese-owned apps, including TikTok and Tencent's WeChat, in what was described as a "digital strike" against China by the country's technology minister...