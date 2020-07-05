Logistics is the property 'darling' of the market

The logistics property sector, which is the indisputable favourite of investors both globally and in SA, is expected to be the next big battleground for local real estate players looking to diversify away from the weaker retail and office segments.



The sector, which primarily focuses on storage and distribution warehousing, has boomed in recent years due to the growth of e-commerce. Now with Covid-19 expected to accelerate the adoption of e-commerce in SA and worldwide, some property company counters are nicely poised for growth...