Musk gloats as he tops Toyota

Tesla founder Elon Musk this week mocked securities regulators and short sellers in a series of tweets as the tech entrepreneur celebrated his firm's rise as the world's most valuable carmaker.



The taunts came as shares in the electric carmaker revved up on the news that it had produced about 82,000 vehicles and delivered about 90,650 in the recently ended quarter despite production being disrupted because of the coronavirus epidemic...