Tiger stalling on poison polony case, say lawyers
05 July 2020 - 05:06
Tiger Brands has been accused of delaying the listeriosis class action to place pressure on the plaintiffs to settle for less, and lawyers representing 700 claimants have now made an application to the high court in Johannesburg to compel the company to hand over documents.
Tiger Brands was due to hand documents and any material facts it may rely on in its defence to the plaintiffs' attorneys, Richard Spoor Inc, by the end of May, but failed to do so. The attorneys lodged a court application on June 24 to compel the company to submit the documents within 10 days. It is still waiting for the court to rule on this application...
