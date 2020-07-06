Tekkie Town wants R4.7m from Steinhoff-owned Pepkor for 'malicious damage' and 'sabotage'

“In terms of the lease agreement, all the improvements on that building were to be for the benefit of the lessor, the landlord. They literally stripped the building. They removed all the storage space, they unbolted and stripped out all the shelving. They even went as far as to break out a walk-in fridge in a cafeteria that was set up on the premises,” said Mostert.

“This is, in layman’s terms, as simple as you arriving back and you see the house that belongs to you that was occupied by somebody else has had all its curtain railings removed and all the electrical cabling cut.

"We have had to spend R5m to date to get the building back into a workable state. We have tenanted the buildings with tenants that include, among others, Mr Tekkie.”

Mostert said based on “certain testimonies and evidence we have obtained”, it is “clear” the reason the building was stripped was “predominantly to cause harm to Braam van Huyssteen and entities associated with him”.

He said some of the fittings and other goods in the distribution centre that had been stripped out had been offered to third parties far below value on the “express condition” that these organisations could not sell the goods back to Van Huyssteen or the “premises where they were installed previously”.

Pepkor 'vehemently denies' allegations

However, Pepkor said it “vehemently denies any claims of sabotage or malicious damage" and that the property “was left in a much better condition that it was received in”.

Pepkor, which says it has “photographic evidence to prove it”, added that it would “take the necessary steps to defend its legal rights” and “allow the legal process to run its course”.

“As it often happens with Mr van Huyssteen, Mr Mostert and co, Pepkor is surprised and astonished to have received these court papers more than six months after the premises were vacated in December 2019,” said Pepkor in a statement on Monday.

"Strangely, the complainants refused to attend any property handover meetings or inspection meetings, despite the numerous attempts (of which evidence exists) Pepkor made to set up such meetings.”