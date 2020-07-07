Shortage of bottled gas in SA pushes prices up

A shortage of bottled gas has resulted in long queues for consumers who rely on it for cooking and heating - and there is no immediate end in sight. Those who are lucky enough to find it are now paying more.

Andre Valkenburg, CEO of Gas & Equipment, says the problem started at the beginning of lockdown when refineries closed down and stopped producing liquid petroleum gas (LPG) for the South African market.

LPG is produced in the refining process of crude oil, whereas piped or natural gas is sourced from the earth’s surface - usually near oil deposits.

Valkenburg says his company is about 20 tons behind in deliveries and now, like every other gas supplier, is reliant on imports that "comes in dribs and drabs". Even if he does get a larger delivery, his delivery vehicles can only handle a certain amount.