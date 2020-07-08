Nedbank Business Banking helps you manage Covid-19 global trade challenges

The year 2020 has been tough for businesses that trade across borders. Supply chains were disrupted when many countries closed their borders to all but essential supplies, demand declined as pandemic uncertainty took over, and exporters had to deal with a volatile local currency. SA’s export industries were particularly hard hit when Covid-19 lockdown regulations came into effect.

Managing cash flows and export income may be more challenging, but with solutions from Nedbank Business Banking, SA’s export businesses can manage their global transactions and continue to trade successfully.

The bank’s team of business bankers recognises that businesses need extra support in these times, and has experts and solutions to help businesses manage their cash flows. In addition to their specialised solutions for exporters, Nedbank Business Banking also offers short-term working capital solutions as well as tailored trade finance facilities that can be extended.

Cash flow problems solved

Cash flows have become more challenging for exporters in the face of low demand, slow or changing supply chains, and a volatile currency. Forward cover contracts used by businesses for a degree of certainty around future income can mitigate some of these challenges, but not all.

Low demand and rand volatility have increased the potential for a mismatch on forward cover contracts, which puts cash flows under pressure, limiting the business’s ability to meet its obligations on time, and to fund further production and exports.

Delayed export proceeds or an inability to receive proceeds due to restrictions has also meant that forward exchange contracts cannot always be used or fulfilled. Businesses have had to deal with the possibility that they have to fund a negative cash flow difference when a forward exchange contract is unwound.

Nedbank Business Banking offers clients solutions to alleviate the resulting cash flow pressures through short-term overdrafts or the extension of trade finance facilities. Export factoring could also greatly assist in cash flow pressure, as Nedbank can advance up to 80% of the invoice value in the foreign currency to exporters, thereby reducing exchange rate risk. With cash flows restored, businesses can continue to operate and pay staff and suppliers.