SAA pilots' union clarifies it has 'no objection' to severance package offer

The South African Airways Pilots' Association (Saapa) says it has no objection to the airline and the department of public enterprises offering its individual members voluntary severance packages.

The union was responding to a statement issued by the department on Tuesday night which said all the unions, except Saapa, accepted severance packages from SAA.

The department said the position of Saapa in respect of the voluntary severance package remained unclear. It said the pilots' union had indicated it did not oppose the outcome of Tuesday's labour consultative forum meeting, but was seeking a parallel process with the business rescue practitioners of SAA about the packages.

"The South African Airways Pilots' Association takes this opportunity to set the record straight on our position regarding the offer of voluntary severance packages to our members: Saapa has no objection to South African Airways or the department of public enterprises offering our individual members voluntary packages," the union said in response.

It said this was made clear in the forum meeting held on Tuesday, when all the unions – including Saapa – reached agreement on this point.

"Any characterisation or statement by the department of public enterprises that Saapa’s position is 'unclear' is not an accurate reflection of our discussions nor the outcomes of the [forum]. We trust that the department will amend their inaccurate statement."