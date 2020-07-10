Find your dream job in a tough climate with Huawei AppGallery’s help

Finding a job can be daunting — especially in the current economic conditions in which more than half of SA youth are unemployed. Being the start of a new decade, 2020 looked to be a promising year, but in a turn of events, Covid-19 spurred a global economic crisis that has affected many segments of the economy and job market.

With the scarcity of jobs, standing out from a large crowd of applicants is important. With an immaculate CV and the right job-searching tools and resources, you could catch the eye of potential recruiters.

However, not everyone has access to a computer to manage the whole job process. With that in mind, Huawei Mobile Services’ app store, Huawei AppGallery has curated a collection of top partner apps to help with everything from putting together your CV, scanning documents, and searching for your dream job.

We no longer send job applications via the postal system because we have career or online job portals at our disposal. These job application tools are designed to help people find jobs in any location.

Here are six popular career portals apps in SA ...

Job Mail

Job Mail gives users access to more than 14,000 vacancies every day. In just three steps, you’re well on your way to finding your dream job. Simply register your CV, set up alerts for the kind of jobs you are looking for, and start applying.

Pnet

Not only is Pnet one of the leading job portals, it is also an e-recruitment service provider. As you are looking for a job, recruiters may also be looking for a candidate just like you.

The app’s “Who’s hiring” feature allows you to search for positions offered by different companies. That way, if you have preferred companies you would like to work for, you can check if they are hiring.

Careers24

Careers24 is a cool, free and easy-to-use job search app that goes beyond just being a job search tool. It helps you navigate your career path by providing free career advice. You can tweak and update your profile as you need to with the profile management feature.

Job Today

Job Today is ideal if you want to work in the retail, hospitality and services industry. The app is switching up the standard way in which candidates find jobs and employers hire staff. Recruiters are able to interview candidates and hire staff using the app.

Career Junction

Career Junction was designed to help people find job opportunities in locations such as Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. It allows you to search vacancies in top companies such as Absa, Standard Bank, Sars and in sectors such as IT, finance, engineering and sales.

Freelancer

With the gig economy becoming more popular in SA, people prefer to work from gig to gig as freelancers, so that means having to often look for the next paycheck. The Freelancer app is the perfect place to profile yourself and find work from anywhere in the world. Freelancer is an award-winning platform with a large freelancing and crowdsourcing marketplace that connects employers and freelancers.