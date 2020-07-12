Business

Breaking Eskom's chokehold

12 July 2020 - 00:00 By CHRIS BARRON

Nhlanhla Gumede, the head of electricity regulation at the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa), says its regulatory framework and methodology for determining electricity prices must change to reflect the interests of consumers rather than suppliers.

This after a court rejected Nersa's attempt to limit the amount Eskom can claw back from consumers...

