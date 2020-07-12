Pharmacy to fight gouging fine
12 July 2020 - 00:00
JSE-listed pharmaceutical group Dis-Chem intends appealing against the Competition Tribunal's R1.2m fine for price gouging in the sale of surgical masks.
Dis-Chem CEO Ivan Saltzman said this week the group would take the matter on appeal to the Competition Appeal Court as “the decision seems to contain a number of errors of fact and law”...
