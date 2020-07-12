Private hospitals suffer from no ops
12 July 2020 - 00:00
Private hospital groups may need to take on more debt or raise money from shareholders to fund the shortfall from the reduction in elective surgery during the Covid-19 pandemic, analysts say.
With their focus on treating private Covid-19 patients, as well some state patients, the question is what condition private hospital groups will be in once the crisis is over...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.