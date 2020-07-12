Smaller creditors not happy as vote on SAA rescue deal looms
12 July 2020 - 00:00
All eyes in the aviation sector will be on Tuesday's crucial meeting where creditors will decide the fate of stricken state-owned airline SAA.
A 75% vote in favour of the business rescue plan will be enough to pass it. Bigger creditors, such as the banks, hold the majority of the voting rights and if they all vote in favour of the plan, it should pass...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.