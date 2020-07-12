Business

'Urgent' stamp on Business for SA plan

12 July 2020 - 00:05 By HILARY JOFFE

Business has united to set out a detailed strategy for SA's economic recovery - and put pressure on President Cyril Ramaphosa and his cabinet to implement urgent action to turn the economy around.

The comprehensive economic document released on Friday by Business for SA (B4SA) has been endorsed by all of organised business, bringing together bodies such as the Black Business Council (BBC) and Business Unity SA (Busa) that have been at odds in the past...

