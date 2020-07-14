SAA creditors back business rescue, financing details to follow

Dongwana said the practitioners welcome the “approval of the business rescue plan with an overwhelming majority of those who voted”.

“It is an important step forward for the airline and provides the much needed certainty towards a restructured SAA”.

Earlier Tlhakudi said that while the restructuring project of SAA had been “reflected in some quarters as a vanity project of the department of public enterprises or that of National Treasury, this is far from the truth”.

Tlhakudi said SAA “taking to the skies again is important for the country and the region”.

He said the provision of essential air services for the repatriation of South Africans stranded due to the Covid -19 pandemic and the flying of critical medical supplies was made possible by SAA.

“We could not rely on other countries' carriers as they were grappling with the emergency brought on by Covid-19.”

Thlakudi said the integration of the region was also dependent on an “effective air route network due to the large distances between our economic centres”.

“Anyone who does business on the subcontinent can attest to this.”

He said the national economy was also dependent on international investment and trade and air connections were “critical in ensuring that South Africa remained in the sights of foreign investors”. ​

The department of public enterprises said in a statement that it welcomed "the vote in favour of a business rescue plan" for SAA and "applauds creditors and all stakeholders for realising that a new, restructured, competitive airline, born out of the old, is the best option to immediately take back to the skies and preserve the brand of a national carrier".

The department believed the "favourable vote is a much better outcome for creditors and SAA employees than liquidation", and said government was confident the implementation of the business rescue plan will balance the rights and interests of all parties.

"The priorities for the department are now to give effect to funding commitments by government for the business rescue plan,and appoint a new and reconfigured interim board for SAA."

The department said the interim CEO would be Phillip Saunders, "an experienced airline executive with a strong commercial background". He would "work closely with the interim board to appoint an interim management team that must implement a fundamental restructuring of SAA led by the new interim board".​