SAA Pilots' Association welcomes appointment of interim CEO

The SAA Pilots Association (Saapa) says it hopes the appointment of Philip Saunders as interim CEO of the soon-to-be revitalised national carrier marks an important step in the right direction for the airline.

On Wednesday the association welcomed the adoption of a business rescue plan, announced on Tuesday. It said the plan must usher in a new era of transparency and accountability at the airline.

“We hope the interim appointment of Mr Saunders marks an important step in the right direction for the airline.

“We hope the interim board to be appointed soon will be made up of diverse and experienced individuals, with business acumen and airline experience, who are determined to put SAA on a path to profitability, prosperity and growth, free from political interference and meddling,” Saapa said.

The association said its primary objectives throughout its engagements during the business rescue proceedings over the last seven months had been to save jobs, reduce reliance on the fiscus, and work towards a revitalised airline in a way that retained cost flexibility while carrying no risk.

“We are determined to continue to work together with all stakeholders towards the achievement of these goals as the airline is restructured through a process that remains compliant with our country’s laws.”