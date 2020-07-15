Business

SAA Pilots' Association welcomes appointment of interim CEO

15 July 2020 - 09:47 By ERNEST MABUZA
The SAA Pilots Association has welcomed the adoption of a business rescue plan, and said this must usher in a new era of transparency and accountability at the airline.. File Photo.
The SAA Pilots Association has welcomed the adoption of a business rescue plan, and said this must usher in a new era of transparency and accountability at the airline.. File Photo.
Image: SAA

The SAA Pilots Association (Saapa) says it hopes the appointment of Philip Saunders as interim CEO of the soon-to-be revitalised national carrier marks an important step in the right direction for the airline.

On Wednesday the association welcomed the adoption of a business rescue plan, announced on Tuesday. It said the plan must usher in a new era of transparency and accountability at the airline.

“We hope the interim appointment of Mr Saunders marks an important step in the right direction for the airline.

“We hope the interim board to be appointed soon will be made up of diverse and experienced individuals, with business acumen and airline experience, who are determined to put SAA on a path to profitability, prosperity and growth, free from political interference and meddling,” Saapa said.

The association said its primary objectives throughout its engagements during the business rescue proceedings over the last seven months had been to save jobs, reduce  reliance on the fiscus, and work towards a revitalised airline in a way that retained cost flexibility while carrying no risk.

“We are determined to continue to work together with all stakeholders towards the achievement of these goals as the airline is restructured through a process that remains compliant with our country’s laws.”

So, SAA is saved. Is it worth it, and what next?

SAA’s creditors have given the stricken airline’s revised business rescue plan the green light.
News
3 hours ago

SAA creditors back business rescue, financing details to follow

SAA’s creditors have given the stricken state-owned airline’s revised business rescue plan the green light, with 86% of them voting in favour of it.
Business
21 hours ago

Government lashes out at 'unreasonable and greedy' SAA pilots

With the lowest of SAA’s 170 senior pilots earning R3.6m a year, excluding benefits and incentives, the department of public enterprises says it will ...
Business
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Telkom launches Yep! app to grow small businesses Business
  2. Government lashes out at 'unreasonable and greedy' SAA pilots Business
  3. Dis-Chem sees growth in salons' bad hair days Business
  4. Union Numsa brings drug remdesivir to SA to treat Covid-19 patients Business
  5. Cheques a write-off, FNB informs clients Business

Latest Videos

'Cyril is not God!’ - South Africans react to second alcohol ban
Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some