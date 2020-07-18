ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: When even the techies fall for cyber-tricks
18 July 2020 - 05:05
Red faces are not unusual at social media networks, where hacking and manipulation of the masses is like a contact sport. As soon as one vulnerability is covered, the attackers force their way through the narrowest inkling of a weakness somewhere else.
The problem is that the focus is almost entirely on protecting access to hardware and software. Securing the people behind these systems? Not so much...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.