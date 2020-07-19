Acquisition group opens R500m tab

Capital Appreciation, the fintech investment company that includes the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) and Patrice Motsepe's African Rainbow Capital among its shareholders, has a cash pile of more than R500m to target attractively priced acquisitions in a weaker market.



"Our businesses are very cash-positive. We currently sit with over R500m waiting for acquisitions," said joint CEO Michael Pimstein...