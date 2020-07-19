Business united behind B4SA plan
19 July 2020 - 00:05
Sandile Zungu, president of the often outspokenly government-supporting Black Business Council, says it is "totally committed" to the accelerated economic recovery strategy released by Business for SA (B4SA) last week.
"We are quite satisfied this is the best proposal to take the country forward," Zungu says...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.