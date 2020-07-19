Business

For good or ill, there's nowhere to hide from the data collectors

19 July 2020 - 00:08 By Ashwin Goolab

We are in the early stages of another technological shift: from the Internet of Things to an "internet of behaviour". This is one of the key findings from EY's "Megatrends 2020" report, which assesses how business needs to think about and respond to a postpandemic world. The technologies we use generate data not just about the digital and physical realms but, more significantly, about all of us. We reveal more about our desires and fears to search engines than to our families or friends. Our phones and social media platforms have more data about our behaviour, preferences and states of mind than we may realise.

Human behaviour is becoming a commodity. Combined with the maturing of disciplines such as behavioural economics, this will give companies and governments the ability to influence and shape our behaviour as never before...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Telkom launches Yep! app to grow small businesses Business
  2. Union Numsa brings drug remdesivir to SA to treat Covid-19 patients Business
  3. Find your dream job in a tough climate with Huawei AppGallery’s help Business
  4. Discovery Health may move non-Covid-19 patients to free up ICU beds - report Business
  5. Public enterprises welcomes Treasury's letter of support for SAA Business

Latest Videos

All you need to know about SA's revised level 3 lockdown rules
'Cyril is not God!’ - South Africans react to second alcohol ban