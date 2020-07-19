For good or ill, there's nowhere to hide from the data collectors

We are in the early stages of another technological shift: from the Internet of Things to an "internet of behaviour". This is one of the key findings from EY's "Megatrends 2020" report, which assesses how business needs to think about and respond to a postpandemic world. The technologies we use generate data not just about the digital and physical realms but, more significantly, about all of us. We reveal more about our desires and fears to search engines than to our families or friends. Our phones and social media platforms have more data about our behaviour, preferences and states of mind than we may realise.



Human behaviour is becoming a commodity. Combined with the maturing of disciplines such as behavioural economics, this will give companies and governments the ability to influence and shape our behaviour as never before...