Go-getting farmer thinks up her new 'baby' on child grant
19 July 2020 - 00:06
A R350 monthly child-support grant and YouTube videos planted the seeds for farmer Welile Gumede to take an abandoned agricultural tunnel project in northern KwaZulu-Natal and turn it into a blooming, multimillion-tomato business.
In 2015, 29-year-old Gumede returned to her home in Maphumulo, north of Durban, pregnant and unemployed. A former dental assistant, she had struggled to secure in-service training after completing her N6 in chemical engineering at Berea Technical College in Durban. With the birth of her child imminent, she went to live with her family...
