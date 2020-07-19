Handling hard financial times
19 July 2020 - 00:04
The Covid-19 pandemic has hit us hard, the latest research into the saving and investment behaviour of working urban South Africans shows.
Most people are earning less since the start of lockdown and most households are also taking care of additional adult dependants. These are just two of the key findings in this year's Old Mutual Savings and Investment Monitor...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.