How to... be a retrenchment survivor
19 July 2020 - 00:05
Being retrenched is devastating, and unfortunately the Covid-19 pandemic has forced many companies to cut jobs as a way to survive. But being made redundant could be the prod you need to become your own boss.
“You might have something to offer the marketplace and taking ownership of your own future is empowering and rewarding in a way a salaried job usually isn’t,” says Lyndy van den Barselaar, the MD of ManpowerGroup SA...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.