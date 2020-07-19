How to... be a retrenchment survivor

Being retrenched is devastating, and unfortunately the Covid-19 pandemic has forced many companies to cut jobs as a way to survive. But being made redundant could be the prod you need to become your own boss.



“You might have something to offer the marketplace and taking ownership of your own future is empowering and rewarding in a way a salaried job usually isn’t,” says Lyndy van den Barselaar, the MD of ManpowerGroup SA...