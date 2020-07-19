'Make equity raising easier'
19 July 2020 - 00:09
SA's listed companies need to be able to raise more money more quickly through the equities market and rights issues than they currently can, and their institutional shareholders need to give them the authority upfront to do so.
So says Jonathan Penkin, the new CEO for Goldman Sachs in SA, who took over from Colin Coleman in January at the same time as the global investment banking group's application for a full South African branch banking licence was approved...
